X-Division Title Match Announced For Impact Emergence

Josh Alexander’s opponent for Impact Emergence was determined on tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Thursday’s show saw Jake Something beat Trey Miguel, Rohit Raju, and Daivari in a four-way bout to earn a title shot against Alexander at the Impact! Plus event.

The match is one of two bouts set for the show, which airs August 20th on Impact! Plus. Previously announced was a three-way match for the Impact World Tag Team Championships with The Good Brothers defending against Violent By Design and the team of Willie Mack & Rich Swann.