wrestling / News
X-Division Title Match Announced For Impact Emergence
August 5, 2021 | Posted by
Josh Alexander’s opponent for Impact Emergence was determined on tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Thursday’s show saw Jake Something beat Trey Miguel, Rohit Raju, and Daivari in a four-way bout to earn a title shot against Alexander at the Impact! Plus event.
The match is one of two bouts set for the show, which airs August 20th on Impact! Plus. Previously announced was a three-way match for the Impact World Tag Team Championships with The Good Brothers defending against Violent By Design and the team of Willie Mack & Rich Swann.
.@JakeSomething_ is heading for an X-Division Championship match with @Walking_Weapon! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/ghjyQvUzui
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 6, 2021
