X-Division Title Match Announced For Impact Slammiversary

Willie Mack’s X-Division Championship defense is officially set for next month’s Impact Slammiversary. Impact has announced that Chris Bey will challenge Mack for the title at the PPV, which takes place on July 18th.

The full announced card for the show so far is:

* Impact World Championship Match: Tessa Blanchard vs. Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Trey Miguel vs. Michael Elgin

* Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Elgin is still advertised on Impact’s listing for the PPV, though he is currently suspended over sexual misconduct allegations levied against him.