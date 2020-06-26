wrestling / News
X-Division Title Match Announced For Impact Slammiversary
Willie Mack’s X-Division Championship defense is officially set for next month’s Impact Slammiversary. Impact has announced that Chris Bey will challenge Mack for the title at the PPV, which takes place on July 18th.
The full announced card for the show so far is:
* Impact World Championship Match: Tessa Blanchard vs. Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Trey Miguel vs. Michael Elgin
* Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo
Elgin is still advertised on Impact’s listing for the PPV, though he is currently suspended over sexual misconduct allegations levied against him.
BREAKING: @DashingChrisBey will challenge @Willie_Mack for the X-Division Championship at #Slammiversary on July 18th!
ORDER HERE: https://t.co/cjK3GrKZ0H pic.twitter.com/QOCqKJo9XL
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 26, 2020
More Trending Stories
- New Accuser Comes Forward To Corroborate Allegations Against Jim Cornette
- More Details On Renee Young Testing Positive For COVID-19, What This Means For Jon Moxley
- Dusty Rhodes’ Daughter Tells WWE To Cut Her Mom a Check For Great American Bash
- Mike Quackenbush Announces CHIKARA Shutting Down, Resigning From Wrestle Factory