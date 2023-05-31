wrestling / News

X-Division Title Match, Dog Collar Match Added To Impact Against All Odds

May 31, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Against All Odds Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced two more matches for their Against All Odds PPV next month, which happens on June 9 in Columbus, OH. There will be a rematch from Under Siege as Trey Miguel defends against Chris Sabin. Meanwhile, Masha Slamovich will face Killer Kelly in a dog collar match. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Impact World Championship: Steve Maclin (c) vs. Alex Shelley
* Impact X Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Chris Sabin
* 8-4-1 Match for #1 Contender to Impact World Title: Bully Ray, Jonathan Gresham, Heath & Nick Aldis vs. Mike Bailey, Moose, PCO & Rich Swann (winning team faces each other in a 4-way)
* Dog Collar Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Killer Kelly

