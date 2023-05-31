wrestling / News
X-Division Title Match, Dog Collar Match Added To Impact Against All Odds
Impact Wrestling has announced two more matches for their Against All Odds PPV next month, which happens on June 9 in Columbus, OH. There will be a rematch from Under Siege as Trey Miguel defends against Chris Sabin. Meanwhile, Masha Slamovich will face Killer Kelly in a dog collar match. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Impact World Championship: Steve Maclin (c) vs. Alex Shelley
* Impact X Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Chris Sabin
* 8-4-1 Match for #1 Contender to Impact World Title: Bully Ray, Jonathan Gresham, Heath & Nick Aldis vs. Mike Bailey, Moose, PCO & Rich Swann (winning team faces each other in a 4-way)
* Dog Collar Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Killer Kelly
BREAKING: Due to the controversial finish between @TheTreyMiguel and @SuperChrisSabin at #UnderSiege the two will face off AGAIN for the X Division Championship at #AgainstAllOdds LIVE!, Friday, June 9th at 8PM on IMPACT+, FITE and YouTube for Ultimate Insiders! pic.twitter.com/urXb2a6ilt
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 30, 2023
BREAKING: The battle between @mashaslamovich and @Kelly_WP explodes in a DOG COLLAR MATCH at #AgainstAllOdds Friday, June 9th at 8PM ET on IMPACT+, FITE, and YouTube for Ultimate Insiders! pic.twitter.com/mEucpeDTD2
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 31, 2023
