X-Division Title Match & More Added to This Week’s Impact Wrestling
– Impact Wrestling has confirmed three new matchups for this week’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, including Trey Miguel defending his X-Division title against John Skyler. Also added to the card, Tenille Dashwood faces Jessie McKay, and Chris Bey faces Laredo Kid. Here’s the updated lineup:
* X-Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. John Skyler
* Tenille Dashwood vs. Jessie McKay
* Chris Bey vs. Laredo Kid
* Rohit Raju vs. Josh Alexander
