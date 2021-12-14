wrestling / News

X-Division Title Match & More Added to This Week’s Impact Wrestling

December 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling - Trey Miguel vs. John Skyler

– Impact Wrestling has confirmed three new matchups for this week’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, including Trey Miguel defending his X-Division title against John Skyler. Also added to the card, Tenille Dashwood faces Jessie McKay, and Chris Bey faces Laredo Kid. Here’s the updated lineup:

* X-Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. John Skyler
* Tenille Dashwood vs. Jessie McKay
* Chris Bey vs. Laredo Kid
* Rohit Raju vs. Josh Alexander

