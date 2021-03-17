wrestling / News
X-Division Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s Impact
March 16, 2021 | Posted by
The X-Division Championship will be on the line next week on Impact Wrestling. Impact announced tonight that Ace Austin will face TJP in an Impact Sacrifice rematch for the title.
The full card for next week’s show is below:
* X-Division Championship Match: Ace Austin vs. TJP
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jazz
* Karl Anderson vs. Eddie Edwards
