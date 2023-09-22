wrestling / News
X-Division Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
September 21, 2023 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced an X-Division Championship match and more for next week’s episode. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs next Thursday on AXS TV and Impact! Insiders on YouTube:
* Impact X-Division Championship Match: Chris Sabin def. Alan Angels
* Memphis Street Fight: Tommy Dreamer & Heath vs. Sheldon Jean & Kenny King
* Yuya Uemura’s Goodbye Celebration