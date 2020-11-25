X-Division Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

We have four matches, including a X-Division Title match, set for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The following matches were announced on tonight’s episode for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday on AXS TV and Twitch:

* X-Division Championship Match: Rohit Raju vs. Crazzy Steve

* Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament: Killy Kelly & Renee Michelle vs. Jordynne Grace & Jazz

* XXXL vs. Motor City Machine Guns

* Willie Mack vs. Chris Bey