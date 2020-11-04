X-Division Title Match and More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has set a few matches, including a last chance X-Division Championship match, for next week’s Impact Wrestling. Impact announced the following matches on Tuesday night’s show for next week’s episode, which airs on AXS TV and Twitch on Tuesday night:

* Last Chance X-Division Championship Match: Rohit Raju vs. TJP

* Chris Sabin vs. Acey Romero

* Madison Rayne & Tenille Dashwood vs. Havok & Nevaeh