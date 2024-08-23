X-Division Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact

TNA has an X-Division Championship match and more set for next week’s episode of Impact. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs next Thursday on AXS TV and TNA+ and is the final show before TNA Emergence:

* TNA X-Division Championship Match: Mike Bailey vs. Rich Swann

* TNA Knockouts World Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Ash By Elegance

* Eddie Edwards vs. Mike Santana

* Joe Hendry vs. Brian Myers

* ABC vs. Cody Deaner & Jake Something

* Hammerstone vs. Eric Young

* Nic Nemeth and Josh Alexander face to face