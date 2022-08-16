X-Division Title Match Set For This Week’s Impact Wrestling

Mike Bailey will defend the X-Division Championship on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Impact announced on Tuesday that Bailey will defend his championship which he retained against Jack Evans at last Friday’s Emergence, against Chris Bey.

The updated linup for Thursday’s show, which airs on AXS TV, is:

* Impact World Championship #1 Contender’s Elimination Match: Moose vs. Sami Callihan vs. Bandido vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Rich Swann vs. Steve Maclin

* X-Division Championship Match: Mike Bailey vs. Chris Bey

* Heath vs. Kenny King

* Trey Miguel vs. Black Taurus vs. Rey Horus vs. Laredo Kid