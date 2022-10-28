X-Division Title Tournament Matches & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced the card for next week’s show, including two X-Division Title Tournament matches and more. The following matches are set for next week’s episode, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV:

* Aussie Open vs. Josh Alexander & Frankie Kazarian

* Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan

* X-Division Championship Tournament Match: Kenny King vs. “Speedball Mike Bailey

* X-Division Championship Tournament Match: Yuya Uemura vs. PJ Black (Before the Impact)