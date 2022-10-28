wrestling / News
X-Division Title Tournament Matches & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling has announced the card for next week’s show, including two X-Division Title Tournament matches and more. The following matches are set for next week’s episode, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV:
* Aussie Open vs. Josh Alexander & Frankie Kazarian
* Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan
* X-Division Championship Tournament Match: Kenny King vs. “Speedball Mike Bailey
* X-Division Championship Tournament Match: Yuya Uemura vs. PJ Black (Before the Impact)
NEXT WEEK ON #BeforeTheIMPACT & #IMPACTonAXSTV!#IMPACTWRESTLING @kylefletcherpro @DUNKZILLADavis @FrankieKazarian @Walking_Weapon @KennyKingPb2 @SpeedballBailey @TheEricYoung @TheSamiCallihan @Im_YuyaUemura @darewolf333 pic.twitter.com/VtBvQL93SH
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 28, 2022
