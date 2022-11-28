wrestling / News
X-Pac Added To This Week’s WWE NXT
The final WWE Hall of Famer to appear on this week’s episode of NXT has been announced. As previously reported, four WWE Hall of Famers will appear on this week’s show to help Shawn Michaels select the competitors for the Iron Survivor Challenge matches that will take place at NXT Deadline. Alundra Blayze, Molly Holly, and Road Dogg were already announced, and on Monday it was revealed that Sean “X-Pac” Waltman will be the fourth person.
X-Pac most recenlty appeared at the December 10th episode of Raw to celebrate DX’s 25th anniversary. The updated lineup for Tuesday’s show is:
* Indi Hartwell vs. Roxanne Perez
* Toxic Attraction vs. Kayden, Katana & Nikkita
* Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James
* Shawn Michaels reveals the participants in the Iron Survivor Challenges for NXT Deadline (w/Molly Holly, Road Dogg, Alundra Blayze, and X-Pac)
BREAKING: @TheRealXPac will be the fourth WWE Hall of Famer to join @ShawnMichaels this Tuesday on #WWENXT to assist in the selection of the Iron Survivor Challenge competitors at #NXTDeadline! pic.twitter.com/j3NftdcWge
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 28, 2022
