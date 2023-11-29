X-Pac Says Kane Is His All-Time Favorite Tag Team Partner

X-Pac had a number of tag team partners in his career, and he ranks Kane above them all. The WWE Hall of Famer was a guest on WWE’s The Bump and talked about why his partnership with Kane, which began in 1999, was his favorite as a tag team.

“It’s aged very well,” X-Pac said (per Wrestling Inc). “In my opinion — I say this with all humility — I think that myself and Kane as the greatest odd couple tag team ever in wrestling. I really do.”

He continued, “He’s my favorite partner. Whenever I see that comparison it makes me happy.”