X-Pac Recalls Painful Injury He Got From Botched Bronco Buster

In an interview with SoCalVal (via Wrestling Inc), X-Pac spoke about a very painful injury he suffered as a result of a botched Bronco Buster during a match.

He said: “I missed the Bronco Buster and I tore my asshole and had to have it repaired. One of the crazy parts about it is it happened to me one time before that and I just assumed it would never happen again. What’s the chances, right? The time that it happened before that, no surgery, just 13 stitches. So I had these stitches and I’m wearing a diaper, and I’m having the NWA world title match with Adam Pearce, and I made it through. You really wouldn’t have known I was wrestling with stitches in my booty.”

When asked about other injuries he had in his career, he added: “A broken neck twice, I had a fusion. Bunch of concussions. Blown ACL. Torn pec. Both biceps were torn … Right now, I only have half a pectoral on this side.“