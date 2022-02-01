wrestling / News
X-Pac Set to Return to Ring For GCW Welcome to Heartbreak
X-Pac is making his in-ring return for GCW Welcome to Heartbreak in February. GCW has announced that the WWE Hall of Famer, who appeared at The WRLD On GCW to make a save for Joey Janela at the show, is set to team with Janela against Matt Cardona and Brian Myers at the show.
You can see the announcement below for the match. GCW Welcome to Heartbreak takes place on February 25th in Los Angeles, California.
*BREAKING*
Just Signed for GCW's return to LA on 2/25:
He's BACK!…
XPAC & JOEY JANELA
vs
MATT CARDONA & BRIAN MYERS
Plus:
Dr Wagner vs Homicide
Blake Christian vs Nick Wayne
Atticus vs Blackwood
Get Tix:https://t.co/QEtKtpxtIE
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV!
Fri, Feb 25 – 8PM pic.twitter.com/aL1aCnGRPK
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) February 1, 2022
