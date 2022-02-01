wrestling / News

X-Pac Set to Return to Ring For GCW Welcome to Heartbreak

January 31, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW Welcome to Heartbreak Image Credit: GCW

X-Pac is making his in-ring return for GCW Welcome to Heartbreak in February. GCW has announced that the WWE Hall of Famer, who appeared at The WRLD On GCW to make a save for Joey Janela at the show, is set to team with Janela against Matt Cardona and Brian Myers at the show.

You can see the announcement below for the match. GCW Welcome to Heartbreak takes place on February 25th in Los Angeles, California.

GCW Welcome to Heartbreak, Jeremy Thomas

