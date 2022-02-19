Xavier Woods Is Not Happy With His WWE 2K22 Rating

King Xavier Woods was none too pleased to find out what his WWE 2K22 rating was. Woods is rated at an 86 in the upcoming game, which is out on March 11th. During a recent G4 livestream though, he explained why it needs to be much higher.

“I’m not doing this with you, this 86 thing,” he said when his co-host called him ‘Mr. 86.’ “He’s making fun of me, I’ll explain. I am an A+ student, Kevin. You understand? I make the grade. I get the scholarships, this is what I do.”

He continued, “So we did a ratings reveal for our new game WWE 2K22. It’s coming out very soon. And we did a ratings reveal here, on the set, at G4. And your king – the king of wrestling, who’s beaten two world champions this past year, won the tag team titles, amongst other tons of things I’ve done – I’m rated an 86? It makes no sense. At least an 88, I should at least be an 88 … it’s aggravating.”

You can see Woods’ comments below starting at the 3:03:42 mark.

