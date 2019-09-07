WWE News: Xavier Woods and Cesaro At League of Legends Playoffs, Hacksaw Jim Duggan On Fashion, Bayley and Apollo Crews Recognize A Special Fan

– Xavier Woods and Cesaro appeared on stage at a League of Legends playoff event in Shanghai, China. The appearance was covered by WWE Now, which you can see below. If he covers it for UpUpDownDown, maybe he can get even more than two million subscribers.

– VICELAND has a new video in which Hacksaw Jim Duggan talks about fashion, as only Hacksaw can. Naturally, even though he’s dressed up as fancy as can be, he still brought his 2×4 for the occasion. Hooooo!

– WWE has posted a video of Bayley and Apollo Crews recognizing a special member of the WWE Universe, who received the WWE Community Champion Award.