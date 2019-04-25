wrestling / News

WWE News: Xavier Woods and Chris Jericho Hang Out On A Plane, Randy Orton Celebrates Milestone, Lio Rush Talks About Overcoming Adversity

April 25, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Xavier Woods posted a photo of himself with Chris Jericho on Twitter after the two recently shared a flight. Jericho noted later that someone switched seats with him so he and Woods could hang out on the flight.

– WWE noted on Twitter that Randy Orton made his WWE debut seventeen years ago today.

– Lio Rush posted a message to Twitter today talking about overcoming things like neglect, anxiety, depression to achieve his dreams and said that you can too.

