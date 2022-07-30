wrestling / News
Xavier Woods and Kenny Omega Trade Jabs on Social Media, Woods Talks About Earning Success
Xavier Woods and Kenny Omega have been friends for years, but that doesn’t stop them from going at each other with jabs over video games. In this case, Omega took a shot at Woods not earning his King of the Ring crown, which resulted in Woods going off on him about what he’s earned.
Omega wrote: “Kinda like you, that person didn’t EARN it which explains the disappointment. Don’t worry friend, once a Kenny Omega skin drops you shall haveth your moment in the sun!”
Woods replied: “Earned? Besides EARNING my crown, I EARNED spots in Gears of War, Bomberman, Brawlhalla, and now Fall Guys. But congrats on being available in the 2K community creations.”
Omega added: “You’re real lucky I’m injured otherwise I’d challenge you to a match, Creed.”
