wrestling / News
Xavier Woods Says The Backwoods Is His New Finisher
April 10, 2022 | Posted by
Xavier Woods has added a new finisher to his repertoire following this weekend’s WWE Smackdown: The Backwoods. On Friday’s show, Woods beat Butch with a small package, which McAfee declared the Backwoods.
Woods posted to Twitter after the match, writing:
“Yes. I officially have officially added a new finishing maneuver to my repertoire. The small package is no more. The era of the BACKWOODS has begun. Everybody bout to get rolled up…. @wwe”
Yes. I officially have officially added a new finishing maneuver to my repertoire. The small package is no more. The era of the BACKWOODS has begun. Everybody bout to get rolled up…. @wwe pic.twitter.com/Igp4BLJWAr
— Austin Creed ✈️ Pax East (@AustinCreedWins) April 9, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Notes on Upcoming WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event & Sunday Night Stunner Shows
- Randy Orton On What He Wants His Legacy To Be In WWE, His Backlash 2004 Match With Mick Foley
- WWE Main Roster Talent Earn At least $250,000 Annually, According to Triple H
- Becky Lynch, Joey Janela & More Comment on Tony Khan’s Statement About Anti-AEW Bots