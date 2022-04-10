Xavier Woods Says The Backwoods Is His New Finisher

Xavier Woods has added a new finisher to his repertoire following this weekend’s WWE Smackdown: The Backwoods. On Friday’s show, Woods beat Butch with a small package, which McAfee declared the Backwoods.

Woods posted to Twitter after the match, writing:

“Yes. I officially have officially added a new finishing maneuver to my repertoire. The small package is no more. The era of the BACKWOODS has begun. Everybody bout to get rolled up…. @wwe”