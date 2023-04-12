– During a recent interview with WhatCulture’s Simon Miller at WaleMania, WWE Superstar Xavier Woods recalled his match with Roman Reigns that took place on a November 2021 edition of SmackDown. The match ended in a No Contest after The Usos interfered. Below are some highlights:

Xavier Woods on if he was ever in line for a proper matchup with Roman Reigns after their Novembe 2021 SmackDown match: “Yes. Very much so. The fact that I won King of the Ring by defeating a former Intercontinental Champion in Ricochet, a former Heavyweight Champion in Jinder Mahal, the first-ever Universal Champion in Finn Balor, and then going on to defeat each of the Usos in singles competition, and then be the only man — sorry, Seth Rollins, we’ll talk about that one but not mine — I’m the first man to break Roman Reigns’ two-year winning streak. People don’t talk about it, why? Tell me why. I don’t understand why we don’t talk about this! I’ve been killing it. Next year is 20 years in the game.”

Shelton Benjamin on Woods not being allowed to talk about that match: “I just have to interject. We’re talking about the fact that you beat Roman Reigns, right? We can’t allow that. I’ve been sent in to have you cease and desist. This interview will end if you keep talking about that particular match where you beat Roman Reigns. You’re to have to stop talking about that. We can’t talk about you beating Roman Reigns, under no circumstances.”

Woods’ response: “You’re not the first person to tell me that. So, I understand. I understand.”