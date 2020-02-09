wrestling / News
WWE News: Xavier Woods Surprises Boys and Girls Club, Beth Phoenix Plays Guitar
February 8, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE posted on Instagram about Xavier Woods surprising the Boys and Girls Club of Atlanta with a screening of the new Sonic the Hedgehog movie during Smackdown.
– Beth Phoenix took to Twitter to show off her guitar playing skills.
Pajama Band. #Romanza #Guitar #flamenco pic.twitter.com/ZYmu35v0sH
— Betty Phoenix (@TheBethPhoenix) February 9, 2020
