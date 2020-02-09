wrestling / News

WWE News: Xavier Woods Surprises Boys and Girls Club, Beth Phoenix Plays Guitar

February 8, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Xavier Woods

– WWE posted on Instagram about Xavier Woods surprising the Boys and Girls Club of Atlanta with a screening of the new Sonic the Hedgehog movie during Smackdown.

– Beth Phoenix took to Twitter to show off her guitar playing skills.

Beth Phoenix, Xavier Woods, Ashish

