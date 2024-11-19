Xavier Woods Makes Case For New Day As Best Tag Team Ever

Xavier Woods believes the New Day is the best tag team ever, and he recently explained why. The WWE star recently appeared on SEN and during the conversation, he made the claim that the nine-time tag team champions should be considered at the top of the heap when it comes to all-time teams.

“I’m going to say we’re the most decorated tag team in the history of WWE,” Woods began (per Fightful). “We’re the longest-tenured without any sort of hiccups or offshoots. Kind of, objectively, we’re the best. Just saying. If (Ric) Flair is the best because he has 16 title reigns, then I think we’re at the top of the list.”

He continued, “That longevity, I think it comes from everybody on the team focusing on what’s best for the team. That’s always been the objective. It hasn’t ever been, ‘I need to do XYZ, so I can become King of the Ring.’ That’s a secondary objective. What is this going to do for the team? Everything that we’re doing is for the team, then I will eventually reach my objective.”

The team is currently a bit at odds with each other, with Big E. of course still out of action and Woods and Kofi Kingston dealing with a bit of dissension between them. They will battle Alpha Academy on next week’s Raw.