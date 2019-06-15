wrestling / News

WWE News: Xavier Woods Celebrates 4 Years of UpUpDownDown, Becky Lynch Spends Six Hours Signing Autographs, Vince McMahon Wishes Bayley a Happy Birthday

June 15, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
UpUpDownDown - Xavier Woods - Superstar Savepoint

– Xavier Woods took to Twitter to celebrate four years of UpUpDownDown, his gaming Youtube channel.

– Becky Lynch spent six hours signing autographs at Celebrity Fan Fest in San Antonio, Texas this weekend. She wrote on Twitter:

– Bayley turned 30 today and several WWE stars (including Vince McMahon) wished her a happy one on social media. Bayley, meanwhile, complained about the news that she’d have to appear in a segment with Alexa Bliss on Tuesday.

