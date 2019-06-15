wrestling / News
WWE News: Xavier Woods Celebrates 4 Years of UpUpDownDown, Becky Lynch Spends Six Hours Signing Autographs, Vince McMahon Wishes Bayley a Happy Birthday
– Xavier Woods took to Twitter to celebrate four years of UpUpDownDown, his gaming Youtube channel.
Thank you to everyone who has subscribed and supported us over these past four years. I cannot thank you enough. You've allowed me to have a place where I can fully be myself and you'll never have any idea how much that means to me. Four years in, let's see how long we can go 😉 pic.twitter.com/OerjdEcdVv
— GevilPimp5 @ Fortnite Pro/Am (@XavierWoodsPhD) June 15, 2019
– Becky Lynch spent six hours signing autographs at Celebrity Fan Fest in San Antonio, Texas this weekend. She wrote on Twitter:
Thank you to everyone who made our mammoth 6 hour signing the most popular of the whole day, and 2nd most popular of the whole con. Aquaman, THE Man is coming for your crown next time. #BestFansInTheWorld pic.twitter.com/jW1V1KN4pn
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) June 15, 2019
– Bayley turned 30 today and several WWE stars (including Vince McMahon) wished her a happy one on social media. Bayley, meanwhile, complained about the news that she’d have to appear in a segment with Alexa Bliss on Tuesday.
Wait…….again?! Bbbbbut it’s my birthday 😫 https://t.co/J8um3YmSNu
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) June 15, 2019
There are few who put smiles on faces quite like our SmackDown Women’s Champion and at the same time be a vicious competitor. Happy birthday, @itsBayleyWWE! pic.twitter.com/78wHtWbWkA
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) June 15, 2019
Happy Birthday snaps @itsBayleyWWE 😎 pic.twitter.com/SpXCM43jRD
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) June 15, 2019
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) June 15, 2019
Happy birthday @itsBayleyWWE! Remember that time you ran up behind me and tried to scare me in that parking lot?!!!! 🤣 I hope your birthday is amazing and you get to be with the ones you love, doing what you love! 🤗🤗🤗🎂🎂🎂 pic.twitter.com/G06RJvC3dQ
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) June 15, 2019
Happy Birthday to one of my best friends in the whole wide world. I love you @itsBayleyWWE!! 💜 pic.twitter.com/AZlWQ2fi90
— MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) June 15, 2019
