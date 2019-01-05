WWE News: Xavier Woods Challenges Kenny Omega At MAGFest, WWE Shows Braun Strowman’s Recovery, Sami Zayn Bashes ‘Toxic’ Social Media

– Xavier Woods was at MAGfest, a convention for video games in National Harbor, Maryland, where he challenged Kenny Omega during a Q&A. Woods and Omega are video game rivals, particularly with Street Fighter, where they played against each other a few times. They even brought in The Young Bucks and New Day during a game at E3 in Los Angeles. During the Q&A, Woods said that Omega might be able to beat him in Street Fighter, but not in anything else.

He said: “Tweet it to him, so his Twitter blows up for no reason. First off, I’d like to say congratulations on your performance at Wrestle Kingdom, Kenny, you did a great job. Fantastic. What a great performer he is, right? The thing is, you can get me in Street Fighter, but you cannot beat me in anything else! At all. Ever. You cannot touch me in any game. Ever! Tweet it to him.”

It’s possible he could just mean video games, but this certainly won’t calm down the rumors of Omega coming to WWE.

– WWE has posted a new video in which they cover Braun Strowman’s recovery from elbow surgery. It’s a NSFW video due to the graphic surgery footage.

