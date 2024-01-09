Xavier Woods Comments on Ludwig Kaiser’s Assault on Kofi Kingston

– In a post on social media, Xavier Woods commented on Ludwig Kaiser assaulting New Day teammate, Kofi Kingston, last night on WWE Raw. After they were both counted out in their one-on-one match, Kaiser assaulted Kingston using the steel steps.

Woods was understandably upset about the beatdown on social media. Woods wrote, “Now you messed up…”

As previously reported, Woods recently had to take some time off since he was banged up and needed time to heal. It’s unknown when he’ll be back on TV.