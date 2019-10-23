wrestling / News
Xavier Woods Comments on Injury, Plans to Do a Lot of Streaming During Time Off
– Xavier Woods took to Twitter on Tuesday to comment on his injury and his plans now that he’s taking some time off. As noted yesterday, WWE confirmed that Woods suffered an injury during the live event in Sydney, Australia on Sunday. WWE has yet to confirm the specifics of the injury, though the most recent reports was that it was a bad Achilles tear.
Woods noted that he will be doing a lot of game streaming during his time off and will “hit [conventions] a lot.” He promised a cosplay post this coming Saturday:
Mans is injured. I’ll keep yall updated but as of right now I’m gonna stream a lot. Gonna hit cons a lot. Gonna post sponsored tweets a lot. Gonna eat pizza a lot. So many things to do! 1st cosplay coming next Saturday, I’m already laughing about ithttps://t.co/lTgxrMscbc
— Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) October 22, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes Says Vince Russo’s Success in 1990s Is Not Applicable to AEW Today
- Bruce Prichard Recalls WWE Attempting to Buy UFC, Being Outbid By the Fertitas
- Cody Responds to Vince Russo’s Claims AEW Will Be Forced to Change Due to Ratings
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Kevin Federline’s WWE Appearance, Says He Was Great to Work With