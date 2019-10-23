Xavier Woods Comments on Injury, Plans to Do a Lot of Streaming During Time Off

– Xavier Woods took to Twitter on Tuesday to comment on his injury and his plans now that he’s taking some time off. As noted yesterday, WWE confirmed that Woods suffered an injury during the live event in Sydney, Australia on Sunday. WWE has yet to confirm the specifics of the injury, though the most recent reports was that it was a bad Achilles tear.

Woods noted that he will be doing a lot of game streaming during his time off and will “hit [conventions] a lot.” He promised a cosplay post this coming Saturday: