Xavier Woods Comments on Kofi Kingston’s WWE Championship Win: ‘I’ve Never Felt Emotions Like This’

– Xavier Woods took to Twitter to issue a heartfelt reaction to his New Day brother Kofi Kingston’s WWE Championship win at WrestleMania 35. After Kingston beat Daniel Bryan to claim the title, Woods posted to his social media account congratulating him and commenting on the importance of the win.

Ive never felt emotions like this in my entire career. @TrueKofi did it. We all did it. Tonight a previously closed off part of the @wwe universe realized that they can be champion too & that representation is so much more important than people realize. Congrats Kofi. We love you — Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) April 8, 2019

