Xavier Woods Comments on Kofi Kingston’s WWE Championship Win: ‘I’ve Never Felt Emotions Like This’

April 8, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kofi Kingston WrestleMania 35

– Xavier Woods took to Twitter to issue a heartfelt reaction to his New Day brother Kofi Kingston’s WWE Championship win at WrestleMania 35. After Kingston beat Daniel Bryan to claim the title, Woods posted to his social media account congratulating him and commenting on the importance of the win.

