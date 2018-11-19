wrestling / News
WWE News: Xavier Woods Comments on WWE Ignoring The Pre-Show Tag Match, Card For Saturday’s Starrcade, NXT UK Tapes TV This Week
– WWE decided that the pre-show match at last night’s WWE Survivor Series PPV didn’t count. Xavier Woods was not amused and commented…
*Finishes watching #SurvivorSeries…*
My Brain:
Don't do it
Don't do it
Don't do it
Don't do it
Don't do it
Don't do it
Me: HEY @WWE! RESPECT THE TAG DIVISION OF BOTH SHOWS AND LET THE PEOPLE KNOW THAT SMACKDOWN GOT A WIN TONIGHT. THE SCORE WAS 6 – 1 #PreshowCounts pic.twitter.com/Uc5NbyVwtO
— Austin Creed aka Soul Snatcher (@XavierWoodsPhD) November 19, 2018
– Here is the updated card for Saturday’s WWE Starrcade event in Cincinnati, Ohio. A one hour version will air on the WWE Network on Sunday night…
* WWE Intercontential Championship Street Fight: Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose
* Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin
* Steel Cage Match: AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe
* United States Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rey Mysterio
* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Bar vs. New Day
* Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre
* The Miz vs. Rusev w/Lana
* Special concert with Elias and Ric Flair
* Also appearing: Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Dolph Ziggler.
– Total Divas will be preempted this week.
– NXT UK has TV tapings on November 24th and 25th.