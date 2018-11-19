Quantcast

 

WWE News: Xavier Woods Comments on WWE Ignoring The Pre-Show Tag Match, Card For Saturday's Starrcade, NXT UK Tapes TV This Week

November 19, 2018
WWE Survivor Series Xavier Woods

– WWE decided that the pre-show match at last night’s WWE Survivor Series PPV didn’t count. Xavier Woods was not amused and commented…

– Here is the updated card for Saturday’s WWE Starrcade event in Cincinnati, Ohio. A one hour version will air on the WWE Network on Sunday night…

* WWE Intercontential Championship Street Fight: Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose
* Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin
* Steel Cage Match: AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe
* United States Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rey Mysterio
* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Bar vs. New Day
* Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre
* The Miz vs. Rusev w/Lana
* Special concert with Elias and Ric Flair
* Also appearing: Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Dolph Ziggler.

– Total Divas will be preempted this week.

– NXT UK has TV tapings on November 24th and 25th.

