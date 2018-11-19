WWE News: Xavier Woods Comments on WWE Ignoring The Pre-Show Tag Match, Card For Saturday’s Starrcade, NXT UK Tapes TV This Week

– WWE decided that the pre-show match at last night’s WWE Survivor Series PPV didn’t count. Xavier Woods was not amused and commented…

*Finishes watching #SurvivorSeries…* My Brain:

Don't do it

Don't do it

Don't do it

Don't do it

Don't do it

Don't do it Me: HEY @WWE! RESPECT THE TAG DIVISION OF BOTH SHOWS AND LET THE PEOPLE KNOW THAT SMACKDOWN GOT A WIN TONIGHT. THE SCORE WAS 6 – 1 #PreshowCounts pic.twitter.com/Uc5NbyVwtO — Austin Creed aka Soul Snatcher (@XavierWoodsPhD) November 19, 2018

– Here is the updated card for Saturday’s WWE Starrcade event in Cincinnati, Ohio. A one hour version will air on the WWE Network on Sunday night…

* WWE Intercontential Championship Street Fight: Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose

* Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin

* Steel Cage Match: AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe

* United States Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rey Mysterio

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Bar vs. New Day

* Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre

* The Miz vs. Rusev w/Lana

* Special concert with Elias and Ric Flair

* Also appearing: Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Dolph Ziggler.

– Total Divas will be preempted this week.

– NXT UK has TV tapings on November 24th and 25th.