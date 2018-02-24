Xavier Woods Compares WWE to Esports, Attends Overwatch League Games

Xavier Woods attended the Overwatch League games on Thursday and spoke with USA Today about the similarities between eSports and WWE. Here are highlights:

On if it was a personal goal to combine wrestling and gaming: “Not necessarily a personal goal to bring back wrestling and gaming together, they’re just two things that I’ve always loved. My parents always instilled in to me to do things that make me happy and if I’m not having a good time, figure out how to have a good time. I was lucky enough to be able to form The New Day with Kofi and E and become successful in wrestling. It got to a point where it’s like, well I want to do gaming stuff as well. Rather than keeping them separate, I figured why not mash two together?

I love wrestling, I love games, and I feel it’s the same type of audience watching and participating in both products. But I feel like people don’t know that, so I have the idea of what I can to bridge the two together. I want people to know, “hey there’s nerds over here that play games, and then there’s that age through like into middle school, high school, where like people are like “growing up,” and then it’s no longer cool to do stuff. We filtered through that, we got to the other end, and we still play games as adults.

But wrestling fans, we did that same exact thing. So it’s like we all went through the same child, mid-childhood struggle, got called nerds and got called lame for doing stuff that we really enjoy. As adults, we can all come together and appreciate the stuff at the same time.”

On if he wants to be the ambassador of a Overwatch/WWE promotion: “I wouldn’t be mad at it, I can tell you that. I was playing with London Spitfire yesterday. They gave me some tips, ’cause, you know, I’ve been playing Zenyatta since the game came out – but before he was buffed up and awesome how he is now. I’ve always just had that love for Zenyatta. You know what, I thought I knew what I’m doing. Then I played with them, and they were like “no, no you need to work.” I think it’d be cool to be more involved with the Overwatch community, and I feel I could do okay.”

On the Overwatch League: “Once we heard it was coming out, it was like, this isn’t just a regular esports thing. Where it’s like, hey we have this event at the Staples Center, or we have this event going on in London, or in Tokyo. This is a league, and there are cities that have teams. Which is a cool aspect of it because, let’s say Atlanta gets a team. I’m from Atlanta, so regardless of what the logo is, who is on the team, I’m going to rep Atlanta because that’s my city.

I think that’s a cool thing that drives people to go to these shows when they’re in these arenas, support these players when they’re playing, and to watch the streams when they’re on. Because like in any other sport, like baseball, football, what have you, you’re going to gravitate to your town’s team most. When people hear Overwatch, and they don’t play games, they ask, what is that? Oh my team – there’s a team in my city? Oh well let me check this out. Let me get a jersey. Let me get a hat. Let me go to a match. I think that brings more casuals into the realm of Overwatch, and just gaming in general.”