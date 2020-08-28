wrestling / News
WWE News: Xavier Woods Confirmed to Host Talking Smack, WWE Teams With Red Cross For Hurricane Laura Aid
– Xavier Woods’ missed gig on Talking Smack was not a one-shot deal, as it turns out. PWInsider reports that Woods will host the show going forward. The report confirms news from the Wrestling Observer from earlier this week that Woods was not notified that they needed him at TV last week for the show’s return which is why Miz co-hosted with Kayla Braxton despite Woods being announced, with PWInsider saying that it was the result of a communication error.
– WWE has teamed up with the Red Cross to provide help for those affected by Hurricane Laura. The WWE Community Twitter account posted noting that they’re teaming with the group to aid those hit by the hurricane. You can donate here.
.@WWE has partnered with the @RedCross to help those impacted by Hurricane Laura. Join us by making a contribution: https://t.co/E97zZcXaVO… pic.twitter.com/eHRbyiuYdj
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) August 28, 2020
