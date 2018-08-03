wrestling / News
Various News: Xavier Woods Continues His Electronauts Stream, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays, Triple H Announces Upcoming NXT Tickets Are On Sale Now
August 3, 2018 | Posted by
– Here is Xavier Woods, doing an Electronauts live stream on UpUpDownDown…
– Triple H shared the following on Twitter regarding the upcoming NXT Live events after Takeover Brooklyn…
Tickets for the first #NXTRoadTrip after #NXTTakeOver: Brooklyn are on-sale at https://t.co/pcQU3cSnfR… NOW!
#NXTBuffalo 9/6#NXTPittsburgh 9/7#NXTWarren 9/8#NXTDetroit 9/9
#WeAreNXT
— Triple H (@TripleH) August 3, 2018
– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…
* Damien Sandow (37)
* Butterbean (52)