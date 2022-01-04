Xavier Woods Discusses a Possible Heel Turn for the New Day

– Speaking to Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge, WWE Superstar Xavier Woods discussed playing heel vs. playing a babyface, along with his thoughts on a potential heel turn for The New Day. Below are some highlights:

Xavier Woods on why it’s fun to play heel: “Yeah! One hundred percent, I’m a horrible person. It’s just super fun to scream at little kids, ’cause when we were heels before, our stuff would see kids getting legitimately mad and upset at us. It’s just so much fun to be snarky, to be rude and disliked. Honestly, we have [wanted that] the entire time, we’ve always wanted to turn heel. It’s just so much fun.”

On how the New Day being babyfaces helps their work outside the ring: “What I’m doing in the ring dovetails so well into all the things I wanna do outside of the ring. As far as just charitable work, just telling my story with my issues with depression and mental health. I just don’t think it makes a lot of sense right now. The beautiful thing is our turns kind of happened organically. In the sense that we tried to be babyfaces right out of the gate, people were not having that so we became heels. And then we just got cheered for so long, so eventually, we had to turn.”

Woods on a possible heel turn for New Day: “My feeling is if we do turn, it feels organic and it feels natural again. Unfortunately, we’re in a position right now where our reactions are pretty damn good. So, I don’t see that happening any time soon, but who knows? They will always remember that moment of when, ‘I cheered for this guy against The New Day, he threatened to ground me but my guy beat him.’ I love that dynamic. It’s so much fun and we think about it all the time, but these people won’t stop cheering for us. These people like their pancakes and their Booty-Os too much.”