Xavier Woods Says He’ll “Do Everything [He] Can” To Get A Singles Title Shot

As previously reported, Xavier Woods has been booked in for Kofi Kingston’s position in a five-way match for tonight’s SmackDown after Kingston suffered a foot injury. To date, Woods has been focused on the tag team front, with fairly few options in the singles category. He posted to Twitter yesterday regarding his opportunity at tonight’s match, where the winner earns a chance to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship:

In all my time on the main roster I have never once had a match where a singles title was on the line. Ive beaten men while they held World and Universal championships. I even won King of the Ring. Still no shot. Tomorrow I do everything I can to get one.

Woods later posted another tweet to account for his match against Cena for the U.S. Championship in 2015. You can see the original post from Woods below.