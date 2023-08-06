Xavier Woods Has Enjoyed His Time Off From the Ring, Talks Recent NXT Callups

Xavier Woods hasn’t competed since May, and he’s enjoyed taking a bit of time off in order to get a “reset.” Woods was on last week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump and you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his time off from the ring: “Honestly, it’s been a good little reset, you know? Next year will be 20 years in wrestling for me, so being able to take a couple of weeks and … mentally reset, and then kind of reset your body as well — it’s good for the mind.”

On new potential matches for the New Day: “It’s cool seeing so many people from NXT finally come up to [the main roster] — people that we’ve wanted to wrestle with for so long. It’s really cool because I know that once we are back — Kofi and myself — there [are] so many new chess pieces on the board to mess with.”