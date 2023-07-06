Xavier Woods Explains Origin Of His Trombone On WWE TV

Xavier Woods recently discussed how his trombone became part of the New Day’s entrance. Woods was a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet and talked about how the instrument came to be involved in their gimmick early on, and how Vince McMahon’s reaction to its use survived the early changes around the concept. You can see some hgighlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the original plan to have the New Day sing: “So at that point, we were trying to see what they would say yes to, and things that we could do… They were like, ‘Hey, we want you guys to come down and like sing a song …’ And I go to the guys like, ‘You think they’ll give us a trombone?'” Ultimately, they felt confident due to their track record. “We texted them back, and we all kind of like waited with bated breath, and then they go, ‘Yeah, we can get you a trombone.'”

On keeping the trombone after that aspect was abandoned: “So I started playing it during the match, and one of the camera guys is like crying … He goes, ‘You gotta keep playing that trombone! Vince is losing his mind, crying laughing, He’s loving this’… Vince is like, ‘That’s yours now. I never want to see you without a trombone now.'”