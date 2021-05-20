Xavier Woods Explains Who Owns UpUpDownDown

In a post on Twitter, Xavier Woods explained to fans who owns the video game Youtube channel UpUpDownDown after being asked why WWE allows them to stream. WWE issued an edict against third party platforms last year but UUDD was not affected by the news. Woods said this is because WWE owns the channel.

He said: “For those who have asked, @UpUpDwnDwn is owned by WWE and always has been. Hence why we are allowed to stream on that platform. Unfortunately, at this point in time, we are not allowed to be on twitch but hopefully we are given permission at some point. Hope that clears it up!”