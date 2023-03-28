Xavier Woods Says Facing Pretty Deadly Was “The Reason We Wanted To Go” To NXT

The New Day earned their Triple Crown Tag Team title after defeating NXT’s Pretty Deadly last December, and Xavier Woods recently spoke to Catch Club about the experience (via Wrestling Inc). He shared his thoughts about where the other team might be headed in the future and commended them for their accomplishments thus far. You can find a few highlights from Woods and watch the full episode below.

On what drew New Day to make the move to NXT initially: “Pretty Deadly, easily, easily. That’s the reason we wanted to go down there in the first place… I’ve had my eye on them since they were over in the UK.”

On his view of Pretty Deadly’s accomplishments to date: “They’re super talented. They understand what they want to be, and that’s one of the hardest things I think to figure out in wrestling. Those are two guys that I think are going to be, in time, obviously, incredible. They’re already so good right now. They can’t get on the main roster fast enough.”