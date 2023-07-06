Xavier Woods Names His Favorite Tag Team

Xavier Woods has revealed a choice for his favorite tag team that most might not expect in Billy & Chuck. Woods appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet and, when asked his favorite tag team ever, named the infamous WWE team of Billy Gunn and Chuck Palumbo.

“My favorite tag team is probably Billy and Chuck, mainly because of their matches with the Hardys,” Woods said (per Wrestling Inc). “As a fan, it was the first time that I noticed ‘Hey, these guys are huge, the Hardy Boyz are not huge, but the Hardy Boyz can still knock them down.’ And so, in my teen head, I was like ‘Man, this is how wrestling should be.'”

He continued, “People shouldn’t be ‘Oh, I’m bigger than you, so you can’t knock me down.’ I’m like ‘Billy Gunn is way bigger than Jeff Hardy, and Jeff Hardy got this hot tag and he’s tearing him up. He [Billy] is bumping like crazy for him.’ So in my head, again, it was like ‘Okay, this is where you put your ego aside and you go ‘Let’s have this good match.” To me, those moments always popped me as a kid.”