Xavier Woods Featured In New DC Universe Series

DC Universe has announced a new series called ‘DC Universe All Star Games’, which will feature Xavier Woods as one of the hosts. It debuts on February 28. Here’s a press release:

Presenting the DC UNIVERSE ALL STAR GAMES!

Do you like role-playing games? How about watching celebrities geek out as they play them? Then have we got a show for you! Get ready for DC Universe’s first original unscripted gaming mini-series, DC Universe All Star Games.

This upcoming anthology series finds famous DC fans gathering together to play different games, including the first season’s five-part The Breakfast League, a tale told with the classic 1980s DC Heroes RPG. Here, executive producers Freddie Prinze, Jr. (Star Wars Rebels) and Sam Witwer (Smallville) are joined by Vanessa Marshall (Prinze’s Rebels co-star), Clare Grant, and WWE superstar Xavier Woods, playing as a group of ’80s high school kids in Saturday detention who discover they’re actually the World’s Greatest Super Heroes.

“DC Heroes was the first RPG I ever played as a kid,” says Prinze. “It was also my introduction to the DC Universe, its Heroes and, most importantly, its rich pool of villains. I had a blast making this series and I hope all of you love it as much as I do.”

DC UNIVERSE All Star Games is directed by Jon Lee Broady and produced by Telepictures. New episodes will arrive exclusively on DCU every Friday after the show’s premiere on February 28th.