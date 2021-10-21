Xavier Woods Fulfills Boyhood Dream, Wins King of the Ring at WWE Crown Jewel (Pics, Video)

– A young man’s boyhood dream has come true. Xavier Woods faced Finn Balor in the King of the Ring tournament finals at WWE Crown Jewel 2021 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Woods managed to beat Finn Balor and become the 2021 King of the Ring winner, fulfilling his longtime wrestling dream of winning the tournament. You can see highlights and images from the match posted on Twitter by WWE below.

Woods won the match after dodging the Coup d’Grace from Balor, eventually hitting a top rope elbow to pick up the pinfall victory. Previously, Woods defeated Ricochet and Jinder Mahal to advance to the final round against Balor.

Xavier Woods and New Day tag team partner, Kofi Kingston, were recently drafted to the SmackDown roster as part of the 2021 WWE Draft. The new Draft changes will go into effect starting on tomorrow’s edition of SmackDown, effectively splitting up The New Day once again after Big E cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase to win the WWE Championship and become part of the Raw roster. Big E was drafted to the Raw roster during the Draft, effectively splitting up The New Day for the second time.

