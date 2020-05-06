Xavier Woods Gives Brief Health Update On Latest Podcast, Is Able To Run Now

In the latest episode of his The New Day: Feel the Power podcast, Xavier Woods gave a brief update on his health after suffering an Achilles tendon injury, which he suffered in October. Woods said that he’s able to run now, which means the tendon appears to be healing nicely.

He said: “I’m good. It’s getting better. It is [a tough injury], but you know, rehab and all that, it’s been working well. I’m running now, which is a plus. So we’re almost ready.”

When asked how the first time he ran since the injury felt, he replied: “Terrifying. Terrifying, but it was because I was chasing my son around, and then I realized, ‘Oh my God, I’m running.’ And I realized it didn’t hurt, so I was like ‘Okay cool, I can do this now.’“