Xavier Woods Gives Recovery Update on The Bump
June 25, 2020 | Posted by
Xavier Woods provided fans with an update on how his recovery from injury is going on The Bump this week. Woods appeared on the show and addressed his recovery from his Achilles tendon injury that he underwent surgery for in October.
“So I unfortunately don’t have an update on when I’m going to be back to in-ring action,” Woods said. “But I am feeling pretty good. I’m moving around, I’m doing calf raises and whatnot … but you know, things are coming along. I can’t let the goose out of the bag yet, you know. I don’t know if that’s a saying, but it is now. Like I said, I’m feeling pretty good.”
