Xavier Woods Reveals the Inspiration for Starting UpUpDownDown, When He Realized New Day Was Getting Over

– ESPN recently interviewed WWE Superstar Xavier Woods, who was in attendance at NHL All-Star Weekend in St. Louis to take part in the Chel Gaming Challenge. Below are some highlights.

Xavier Woods on meeting Wayne Gretzky at the NHL All-Star Skill Competition: “When he came up on the big screen, when he was walking out on the ice, I looked up from what I was eating and in my brain I was like, ‘Oh my god, I think that’s Wayne Gretzky.’ And then they announced it and I was like, ‘Oh my god, it is Wayne Gretzky.’ Like, being in the same building as him was amazing. The fact that he was in the suite, and we got to go meet him and take pictures and talk to him and hear him say he was friends with a bunch of pro wrestlers back in the day was so cool. I’m semi-linked to Wayne Gretzky. I’ve very new to hockey. I’m trying to learn more about hockey. But I know who Wayne Gretzky is because I was big into cartoons when I was younger, and that was my first exposure to who Wayne Gretzky is: “ProStars.” Incredible. And then the video games and then the internet, in seeing so much stuff with Gretzky … to see him in person is weird.”

Woods on what got him into hockey: “Actually, what got me into hockey was when I was hanging out with a friend and he turned on a game and it was during the playoffs. What I saw on the screen were two teams that were tied, with 10 seconds left. I was like, ‘This is the last game of this series, right?’ And he was like, ‘No, this is the middle of this game. And this is Game 2 of the Final.’ And I was like, ‘But these guys are murdering each other. Why have I not been watching this?’ And they’re like, ‘That’s hockey.'”

On what was the inspiration for UpUpDownDown: “We travel to different cities every day. So what I try to do is go to different arcade bars around the country, because the idea of bringing back arcades is great to me. We’re all old enough now, so of course we want to drink when we play video games. So I go to these all over the world. I thought it would be cool to have a Travel Channel-esque show that showed off all these locations. WWE decided to pass. But there was interest in talent getting YouTube channels, so we decided to do a gaming channel, and see if [WWE would] bite. It took a year to get the OK, but we have the channel and it’s five years deep and we’re happy it’s still progressing.”

When he realized The New Day was getting over: “It’s when people started chanting, ‘New Day Sucks.’ I was told by my first trainer that if people can make fun of you, and other people know they’re making fun of you, then you’re good.”