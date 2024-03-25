wrestling / News
Xavier Woods Jokes About Demanding A Higher WWE Video Game Rating
March 25, 2024 | Posted by
Xavier Woods has a 78 overall rating in WWE 2K24 and recently joked that he’s going to start demanding a higher one. His rating this year is lower than WWE 2K23, where he had an 88. While talking to WWE Die Woche (via Fightful), Woods spoke about how he might be able to change his game rating in the future.
He said: “I’m figuring that in the next time that I end up doing a contract, I’m going to make sure that I’m not ever below an 87. Even when I’m gone from the company. If they put me in the game 20 years from now, I have to be at least an 87.“
