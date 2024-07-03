wrestling / News

Xavier Woods Earns Title Shot In Latest Episode of WWE Speed

July 3, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Speed on X Image Credit: WWE

The latest edition of WWE Speed is now available, with a match to determine the #1 contender for the Speed title. Xavier Woods defeated Nathan Frazier and will now challenge Andrade on Friday.

