Xavier Woods Earns Title Shot In Latest Episode of WWE Speed
July 3, 2024 | Posted by
The latest edition of WWE Speed is now available, with a match to determine the #1 contender for the Speed title. Xavier Woods defeated Nathan Frazier and will now challenge Andrade on Friday.
TODAY on #WWESpeed!
Only one spot remains. Who will be the first to challenge @AndradeElIdolo THIS FRIDAY?! Will it be @WWEFrazer or @AustinCreedWins? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/WlaMqWxPoK
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2024
