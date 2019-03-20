Xavier Woods Implies That He May Need to Leave WWE and Go In A Different Direction

The storyline (or is it legit) of New Day teasing leaving WWE has been unfolding all day. First, New Day contemplated potentially leaving WWE in a video posted to WWE.com. Then, Big E posted a video to Twitter talking about how “people like us” will never move forward in WWE. And now Xavier Woods posted this video to Twitter of him at GDC also insinuating that it may be best for him to go in a different direction, saying he has other things he can do to feed his family.

“We have other things we enjoy doing,” Woods said. “We have other skills. Me? I love video games. I’m a part of this community, and I love this community with all of my heart, and this community loves me back. That’s a relationship I’m willing to be in. And considering the fact that I’m attempting to create a small video game studio, that is another skill that I have. That is another way to feed myself and my family that I have. So you fully understand, constantly being treated in the way, that we, New Day, has been treated, and will will most likely be treated from here on out, I just want to say I appreciate what you did, Vince, thank you very much, because it’s definitely shown me which direction I need to go in to take care of myself, and to take care of my family.”

