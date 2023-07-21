Xavier Woods Says Logan Paul Is Crushing It in WWE, But Wouldn’t Stand a Chance Against Him

Xavier Woods recently weighed in on Logan Paul’s WWE run, praising Paul while also noting Paul wouldn’t have a chance of beating him. Woods was on the It’s A Bit podcast and was asked about Paul’s crossover into WWE. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On whether Paul would “stand a chance” against him: “Against me? No, definitely not. Against some of the other people on the roster, they put on some good shows, but they come to me…it’s no offense, it’s not a bad thing. It’s a different skill set. They’re [Jake Paul & Logan Paul] very good.”

On Paul’s WWE run thus fair: “I would say that Logan has been crushing it and doing a great job. It’s always awesome to see people come in who are not necessarily from wrestling and give proper respect to wrestling. We had Bad Bunny doing some stuff with us recently, and he’s a huge wrestling fan. In the pandemic, we still had our show running out of [the ThunderDome]. He would come down, I would see him training in the back. ‘Oh, that’s Bad Bunny.’ He’s learning how to do this so he can be ready for when it’s his turn to go. As long as people are giving the right amount of respect to what we do, I think they’ll be successful when they’re coming in from an outside source, whether it’s music, YouTube, movies, podcasting, anything.”