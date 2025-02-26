wrestling / News
Xavier Woods Makes Fun of Cincinnati’s Skyline Chili More on Social Media
February 26, 2025
– On last Monday’s edition of WWE Raw in Cincinnati, Ohio, The New Day’s Xavier Woods made fun of the Skyline Chili he had while he was there, calling it dog food. After returning home, Woods shared a photo on social media, showing a cup of the Skyline Chili, showing it next to his dog’s bowls.
Woods wrote in the caption, “Its good to be out of Cincinnati and back at home.” You can view the photo he shared below:
Its good to be out of cincinnati and back at home https://t.co/AWvn2vUERZ pic.twitter.com/OwlzIL7jiP
— Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) February 25, 2025
