– On last Monday’s edition of WWE Raw in Cincinnati, Ohio, The New Day’s Xavier Woods made fun of the Skyline Chili he had while he was there, calling it dog food. After returning home, Woods shared a photo on social media, showing a cup of the Skyline Chili, showing it next to his dog’s bowls.

Woods wrote in the caption, “Its good to be out of Cincinnati and back at home.” You can view the photo he shared below: