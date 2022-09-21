Xavier Woods May Be A Contestant On Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

During last night’s episode of WWE NXT, some fans caught an ad for ABC’s Celebrity Wheel of Fortune that features Xavier Woods. Neither ABC nor WWE have made any formal announcement on his involvement, but it appears he will be a contestant.

Hey @AustinCreedWins is going to be on Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune. pic.twitter.com/aY1NYZCXHv — kelsey (@itsmekelsey_x) September 21, 2022