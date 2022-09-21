wrestling / News
Xavier Woods May Be A Contestant On Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
September 21, 2022 | Posted by
During last night’s episode of WWE NXT, some fans caught an ad for ABC’s Celebrity Wheel of Fortune that features Xavier Woods. Neither ABC nor WWE have made any formal announcement on his involvement, but it appears he will be a contestant.
Hey @AustinCreedWins is going to be on Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune. pic.twitter.com/aY1NYZCXHv
— kelsey (@itsmekelsey_x) September 21, 2022
That's the sound of your favorite celebs raising money for charity on #CelebrityWheelOfFortune this season! Don't miss @TikiBarber, @MarkDuplass, @TheRealKMcKidd, @lauren_ash, @franciaraisa, @JeniferLewis, @SnoopDogg & MORE starting Sunday, September 25 on ABC and stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/4DrNOD1Xi2
— Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (@celebritywof) September 6, 2022
