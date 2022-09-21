wrestling / News

Xavier Woods May Be A Contestant On Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

September 21, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
King Xavier Woods WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

During last night’s episode of WWE NXT, some fans caught an ad for ABC’s Celebrity Wheel of Fortune that features Xavier Woods. Neither ABC nor WWE have made any formal announcement on his involvement, but it appears he will be a contestant.

